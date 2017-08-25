Current Mayweather vs McGregor Odds, Comprehensive Prop Bet List with Everything You Can Think Of, WWE Stars Predict the Fight (Video)

Nick Paglino

Courtesy of Bovada, www.Bovada.lv, Twitter: @BovadaLV), below are the current Mayweather vs McGregor betting odds, plus a complete list of prop bets for the fight. Above is a new video featuring WWE stars predicting the fight winner.

Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr                 -450     (2/9)

Conor McGregor                       +325     (13/4)

Weigh-In Props

How Much Will Conor McGregor weigh at the weigh in?

Over     154       +250     (5/2)

Under   154       -400     (1/4)

How Much Will Floyd Mayweather weigh at the weigh in?

Over/Under                               152.5

Will Either Fighter Throw a Punch at the weigh-in?

Yes      +700     (7/1)

No        -2000   (1/20)

Fight Props

Total Rounds

Over     9.5        +125     (5/4)

Under   9.5        -175     (4/7)

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes      +220     (11/5)

No        -325     (4/13)

How many punches will Floyd Mayweather land in the fight?

Over/Under                               110.5

How many punches will Conor McGregor land in the fight?

Over/Under                               31.5

Most punches landed by Conor McGregor in any round

Over/Under                               7.5

Will Conor McGregor land a punch in the first round?

Yes      -900     (1/9)

No        +450     (9/2)

Will Conor McGregor win a round on any judges card?

Yes      -210     (10/21)

No        +150     (3/2)

Will Floyd Mayweather Jr win all 36 Rounds on the Judges’ Scorecards?

Yes      +500     (5/1)

No        -900     (1/9)

***Fight must go distance for action.

Points Handicap

Floyd Mayweather Jr     -39.5                -160     (5/8)

Conor McGregor           +39.5                +115     (23/20) 

Will Either Fighter win in the first 60 Seconds of the Fight?

Floyd Mayweather Jr wins in first 60 Seconds                 20/1

Conor McGregor wins in first 60 Seconds                       25/1

No Fighter wins in the first 60 Seconds                           1/500

Conor McGregor To Be Knocked Down And Win

Yes      +1000   (10/1)

No        -5000   (1/50)

Floyd Mayweather Jr To Be Knocked Down And Win

Yes      +425     (17/4)

No        -850     (2/17)

Entertainment Props

How Many PPV buys will Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor have?

Over                 4.99 Million       -155     (20/31)

Under               4.99 Million       +110     (11/10)

Mayweather/McGregor and #CLEGANEBOWL – Who will win?

Floyd Mayweather and The Hound win                5/8

Floyd Mayweather and The Mountain win            4/1

Conor McGregor and The Hound win                  4/1

Conor McGregor and The Mountain win              12/1

***Winner is determined by who wins the Mayweather/McGregor fight and which Clegane brother destroys the other? Wager has action until Game of Thrones series finale.

How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem?

Over/Under                               1:54

***Time begins when she sings her first note until she finishes saying “Brave” the first time.

Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather         -230     (10/23)

Conor McGregor           +160     (8/5)

Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather         -155     (20/31)

Conor McGregor           +110     (11/10)

***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.

Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout?

Yes      -400     (1/4)

No        +250     (5/2)

Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?

Yes      -180     (5/9)

No        +130     (13/10)

Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes      +115     (23/20)

No        -160     (5/8)

Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight

Over     6.5        -155     (20/31)

Under   6.5        +110     (11/10)

***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS

Fun/Miscellaneous Fight Props

Will The Fighters touch gloves at the start of round 1?

Yes      +140     (7/5)

No        -200     (1/2) 

Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match?

Yes      +700     (7/1)

No        -2000   (1/20)

**Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing a kick for Yes to be graded the winne

Will Conor McGregor throw an elbow in the match?

Yes      +700     (7/1)

No        -2000   (1/20)

***Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing an elbow for Yes to be graded the winner.

Will there be a Point Deducted?

Yes      +165     (33/20)

No         -240     (5/12)

Will either corner throw in towel?

Yes      +800     (8/1)

No        -2500    (1/25)

Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?

Yes      +275     (11/4)

No        -450     (2/9)

Who will be the first fighter to bleed?

Floyd Mayweather         +275     (11/4)

Conor McGregor           -450     (2/9)

Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?

Yes      +450     (9/2)

No        -900     (1/9)

Which fight will end first?

Mayweather vs McGregor          -550     (2/11)

Alvarez vs Golovkin                   +325     (13/4)

Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?

Yes      +135     (27/20)

No        -190     (10/19)

Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?

Yes      +2000   (20/1)

No        -10000 (1/100)

Round Props

Round Betting

  1. Mayweather Jr in Round 1                  16/1
  2. Mayweather Jr in Round 2                  16/1
  3. Mayweather Jr in Round 3                  16/1
  4. Mayweather Jr in Round 4                  16/1
  5. Mayweather Jr in Round 5                  16/1
  6. Mayweather Jr in Round 6                  16/1
  7. Mayweather Jr in Round 7                  18/1
  8. Mayweather Jr in Round 8                  18/1
  9. Mayweather Jr in Round 9                  18/1
  10. Mayweather Jr in Round 10                22/1
  11. Mayweather Jr in Round 11                25/1
  12. Mayweather Jr in Round 12                22/1
  13. Mayweather Jr on Points                    5/2
  14. McGregor in Round 1                        14/1
  15. McGregor in Round 2                        14/1
  16. McGregor in Round 3                        14/1
  17. McGregor in Round 4                        14/1
  18. McGregor in Round 5                        20/1
  19. McGregor in Round 6                        28/1
  20. McGregor in Round 7                        33/1
  21. McGregor in Round 8                        40/1
  22. McGregor in Round 9                        40/1
  23. McGregor in Round 10                      50/1
  24. McGregor in Round 11                      50/1
  25. McGregor in Round 12                      50/1
  26. McGregor on Points                         14/1

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Round Betting

Either Fighter in Round 1                       15/2

Either Fighter in Round 2                       8/1

Either Fighter in Round 3                       8/1

Either Fighter in Round 4                       9/1

Either Fighter in Round 5                       19/2

Either Fighter in Round 6                       9/1

Either Fighter in Round 7                       19/2

Either Fighter in Round 8                       11/1

Either Fighter in Round 9                       14/1

Either Fighter in Round 10                      14/1

Either Fighter in Round 11                      15/1

Either Fighter in Round 12                      18/1

Fight Goes Distance                              11/5

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Round Betting

  1. Mayweather Jr in Round 1-3               7/1
  2. Mayweather Jr in Round 4-6               19/4
  3. Mayweather Jr in Round 7-9               15/4
  4. Mayweather Jr in Round 10-12            6/1
  5. Mayweather Jr on Points                    5/2
  6. McGregor in Round 1-3                     6/1
  7. McGregor in Round 4-6                     9/1
  8. McGregor in Round 7-9                     14/1
  9. McGregor in Round 10-12                  16/1
  10. McGregor on Points                         14/1

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Round Betting

Either Fighter in Round 1-3                     3/1

Either Fighter in Round 4-6                     14/5

Either Fighter in Round 7-9                     10/3

Either Fighter in Round 10-12                 5/1

Fight Goes Distance                              11/5

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Round Betting

  1. Mayweather Jr in Round 1-4               4/1
  2. Mayweather Jr in Round 5-8               3/1
  3. Mayweather Jr in Round 9-12             7/2
  4. Mayweather Jr on Points                    5/2
  5. McGregor in Round 1-4                     5/1
  6. McGregor in Round 5-8                     9/1
  7. McGregor in Round 9-12                    12/1
  8. McGregor on Points                         14/1

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Round Betting

Either Fighter in Round 1-4                     5/2

Either Fighter in Round 5-8                     7/4

Either Fighter in Round 9-12                   3/1

Fight Goes Distance                              8/5

Fight Draw                                            50/1

Round Betting

  1. Mayweather Jr in Round 1-6               2/1
  2. Mayweather Jr in Round 7-12             11/5
  3. Mayweather Jr on Points                    5/2
  4. McGregor in Round 1-6                     7/2
  5. McGregor in Round 7-12                    7/1
  6. McGregor on Points                         14/1

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Round Betting

Either Fighter in Round 1-6                     5/4

Either Fighter in Round 7-12                   3/2

Fight Goes Distance                              11/5

Fight Draw                                            33/1

Method of Victory Props

Method of Victory

  1. Mayweather Jr by KO, TKO or DQ                             5/7
  2. Mayweather Jr by Decision or Technical Decision                   5/2
  3. McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ                             10/3
  4. McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision                       14/1

Draw or Technical Draw                                                             33/1

Exact Method of Victory

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Knockout                                             9/2

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Technical Knockout                               9/4

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Disqualified Opponent                          8/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Unanimous Decision                             13/4

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Majority Decision                                  16/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Split Decision                                       16/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr by Technical Decision                                33/1

Conor McGregor by Knockout                                                   4/1

Conor McGregor by Technical Knockout                                     8/1

Conor McGregor by Disqualified Opponent                                50/1

Conor McGregor by Majority Decision                                        33/1

Conor McGregor by Unanimous Decision                                   33/1

Conor McGregor by Split Decision                                             25/1

Conor McGregor by Technical Decision                                      50/1

 

Knockdown Props

Will Both Fighters be knocked down?

Yes      +600     (6/1)

No         -1600   (1/16)

Will Either Fighter be knocked down or out?

Yes      -200     (1/2)

No        +140     (7/5) 

Will Floyd Mayweather Jr be knocked down or out?

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -300     (1/3)

Will Conor McGregor be knocked down or out?

Yes       -300     (1/3)

No        +200     (2/1)

Total Knockdowns in the Fight

Exactly 0 Knockdowns              5/2

Exactly 1 Knockdown                2/1

Exactly 2 Knockdowns              15/4

Exactly 3 Knockdowns              5/1

Exactly 4 Knockdowns              10/1

5 or More Knockdowns              12/1

 

When will there be knockdown or knockout?

A 1st round knockdown or knockout                  4/1

A 2nd round knockdown or knockout                 4/1

A 3rd round knockdown or knockout                  7/2

A 4th round knockdown or knockout                  15/4

A 5th round knockdown or knockout                  13/4

A 6th round knockdown or knockout                  13/4

A 7th round knockdown or knockout                  13/4

A 8th round knockdown or knockout                  4/1

A 9th round knockdown or knockout                  4/1

A 10th round knockdown or knockout                4/1

A 11th round knockdown or knockout                5/1

A 12th round knockdown or knockout                11/2

 

Who will record a knockdown and in which round?

  1. Mayweather Jr Round 1                     15/2
  2. Mayweather Jr Round 2                     7/1
  3. Mayweather Jr Round 3                     6/1
  4. Mayweather Jr Round 4                     6/1
  5. Mayweather Jr Round 5                     5/1
  6. Mayweather Jr Round 6                     5/1
  7. Mayweather Jr Round 7                     5/1
  8. Mayweather Jr Round 8                     13/2
  9. Mayweather Jr Round 9                     13/2
  10. Mayweather Jr Round 10                    8/1
  11. Mayweather Jr Round 11                    17/2
  12. Mayweather Jr Round 12                    19/2
  13. McGregor Round 1                            14/1
  14. McGregor Round 2                            14/1
  15. McGregor Round 3                            20/1
  16. McGregor Round 4                            20/1
  17. McGregor Round 5                            28/1
  18. McGregor Round 6                            28/1
  19. McGregor Round 7                            28/1
  20. McGregor Round 8                            33/1
  21. McGregor Round 9                            40/1
  22. McGregor Round 10                          40/1
  23. McGregor Round 11                          50/1
  24. McGregor Round 12                          50/1

 

Fight Ending Props

How Will the Fight End?

Unanimous Decision                  3/1

Split Decision                           18/1

Majority Decision                      25/1

Fight Does Not Go Distance      4/13 

Will The Fight end in a technical decision?

Yes      +1000   (10/1)

No        -5000   (1/50) 

Will The Fight end in a disqualification?

Yes      +550    (11/2)

No        -1200   (1/12)

 

What Minute Will The Fight End In?

1st Minute                     25/1

2nd Minute                    25/1

3rd Minute                     25/1

4th Minute                     25/1

5th Minute                     28/1

6th Minute                     28/1

7th Minute                     40/1

8th Minute                     28/1

9th Minute                     28/1

10th Minute                   40/1

11th Minute                   26/1

12th Minute                   16/1

13th Minute                   40/1

14th Minute                   28/1

15th Minute                   25/1

16th Minute                   33/1

17th Minute                   33/1

18th Minute                   25/1

19th Minute                   40/1

20th Minute                   33/1

21st Minute                   25/1

22nd Minute                  50/1

23rd Minute                   33/1

24th Minute                   25/1

25th Minute                   60/1

26th Minute                   40/1

27th Minute                   30/1

28th Minute                   60/1

29th Minute                   40/1

30th Minute                   25/1

31st Minute                   50/1

32nd Minute                  50/1

33rd Minute                   28/1

34th Minute                   60/1

35th Minute                   40/1

36th Minute                   40/1

Fight Goes Distance      11/5

Cross-Sport Props

What will there be more of?

Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor                                      +200     (2/1)

Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26                      -300     (1/3)

What will there be more of?

Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight                -140      (5/7)

Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice            EVEN   (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26                 -140      (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  EVEN   (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26               -140      (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  EVEN   (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26                             EVEN   (1/1)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -140     (5/7)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26                                        +180     (9/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -260     (5/13)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26                                          +160     (8/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -230     (10/23)

What will be Greater?

Total Points in the Margin of Victory of the BIG3 Championship  +110     (11/10)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                                  -150     (2/3)

What Will there be more of?

Total Touchdowns in Oregon State vs Colorado State     -155     (20/31)

Completed Rounds in the Fight                                      +110     (11/10)

What Will there be more of?

Goals in Limerick vs Finn Harps on Aug 26         -325     (4/13)

Total Knockdowns in the Fight                           +220     (11/5)

What Will there be more of?

Goals in Manchester United vs Leicester on Aug 26        (-1.5)     -140      (5/7)

Total Knockdowns in the Fight                                       (+1.5)    EVEN   (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Total Goals in the English Premier League on Aug 26th   +375     (15/4)

Total punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight    -700     (1/7)

conor mcgregorfloyd mayweather
