Current Mayweather vs McGregor Odds, Comprehensive Prop Bet List with Everything You Can Think Of, WWE Stars Predict the Fight (Video)

Who are YOUR favorite Superstars picking to win tomorrow night’s fight between @FloydMayweather & @TheNotoriousMMA? #MayweathervsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/fiG6AKK2oP — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2017 Courtesy of Bovada, www.Bovada.lv, Twitter: @BovadaLV), below are the current Mayweather vs McGregor betting odds, plus a complete list of prop bets for the fight. Above is a new video featuring WWE stars predicting the fight winner. Be sure to join us tomorrow night for complete, LIVE fight coverage! Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather Jr -450 (2/9) Conor McGregor +325 (13/4) Weigh-In Props How Much Will Conor McGregor weigh at the weigh in? Over 154 +250 (5/2) Under 154 -400 (1/4) How Much Will Floyd Mayweather weigh at the weigh in? Over/Under 152.5 Will Either Fighter Throw a Punch at the weigh-in? Yes +700 (7/1) No -2000 (1/20) Fight Props Total Rounds Over 9.5 +125 (5/4) Under 9.5 -175 (4/7) Will the Fight Go the Distance? Yes +220 (11/5) No -325 (4/13) How many punches will Floyd Mayweather land in the fight? Over/Under 110.5 How many punches will Conor McGregor land in the fight? Over/Under 31.5 Most punches landed by Conor McGregor in any round Over/Under 7.5 Will Conor McGregor land a punch in the first round? Yes -900 (1/9) No +450 (9/2) Will Conor McGregor win a round on any judges card? Yes -210 (10/21) No +150 (3/2) Will Floyd Mayweather Jr win all 36 Rounds on the Judges’ Scorecards? Yes +500 (5/1) No -900 (1/9) ***Fight must go distance for action. Points Handicap Floyd Mayweather Jr -39.5 -160 (5/8) Conor McGregor +39.5 +115 (23/20) Will Either Fighter win in the first 60 Seconds of the Fight? Floyd Mayweather Jr wins in first 60 Seconds 20/1 Conor McGregor wins in first 60 Seconds 25/1 No Fighter wins in the first 60 Seconds 1/500 Conor McGregor To Be Knocked Down And Win Yes +1000 (10/1) No -5000 (1/50) Floyd Mayweather Jr To Be Knocked Down And Win Yes +425 (17/4) No -850 (2/17) Entertainment Props How Many PPV buys will Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor have? Over 4.99 Million -155 (20/31) Under 4.99 Million +110 (11/10) Mayweather/McGregor and #CLEGANEBOWL – Who will win? Floyd Mayweather and The Hound win 5/8 Floyd Mayweather and The Mountain win 4/1 Conor McGregor and The Hound win 4/1 Conor McGregor and The Mountain win 12/1 ***Winner is determined by who wins the Mayweather/McGregor fight and which Clegane brother destroys the other? Wager has action until Game of Thrones series finale. How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem? Over/Under 1:54 ***Time begins when she sings her first note until she finishes saying “Brave” the first time. Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout? Floyd Mayweather -230 (10/23) Conor McGregor +160 (8/5) Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout? Floyd Mayweather -155 (20/31) Conor McGregor +110 (11/10) ***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat. Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout? Yes -400 (1/4) No +250 (5/2) Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout? Yes -180 (5/9) No +130 (13/10) Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather? Yes +115 (23/20) No -160 (5/8) Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight Over 6.5 -155 (20/31) Under 6.5 +110 (11/10) ***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS Fun/Miscellaneous Fight Props Will The Fighters touch gloves at the start of round 1? Yes +140 (7/5) No -200 (1/2) Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match? Yes +700 (7/1) No -2000 (1/20) **Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing a kick for Yes to be graded the winne Will Conor McGregor throw an elbow in the match? Yes +700 (7/1) No -2000 (1/20) ***Must be deducted a point or Disqualified for throwing an elbow for Yes to be graded the winner. Will there be a Point Deducted? Yes +165 (33/20) No -240 (5/12) Will either corner throw in towel? Yes +800 (8/1) No -2500 (1/25) Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight? Yes +275 (11/4) No -450 (2/9) Who will be the first fighter to bleed? Floyd Mayweather +275 (11/4) Conor McGregor -450 (2/9) Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018? Yes +450 (9/2) No -900 (1/9) Which fight will end first? Mayweather vs McGregor -550 (2/11) Alvarez vs Golovkin +325 (13/4) Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017? Yes +135 (27/20) No -190 (10/19) Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018? Yes +2000 (20/1) No -10000 (1/100) Round Props Round Betting Mayweather Jr in Round 1 16/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 2 16/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 3 16/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 4 16/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 5 16/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 6 16/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 7 18/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 8 18/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 9 18/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 10 22/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 11 25/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 12 22/1 Mayweather Jr on Points 5/2 McGregor in Round 1 14/1 McGregor in Round 2 14/1 McGregor in Round 3 14/1 McGregor in Round 4 14/1 McGregor in Round 5 20/1 McGregor in Round 6 28/1 McGregor in Round 7 33/1 McGregor in Round 8 40/1 McGregor in Round 9 40/1 McGregor in Round 10 50/1 McGregor in Round 11 50/1 McGregor in Round 12 50/1 McGregor on Points 14/1 Fight Draw 33/1 Round Betting Either Fighter in Round 1 15/2 Either Fighter in Round 2 8/1 Either Fighter in Round 3 8/1 Either Fighter in Round 4 9/1 Either Fighter in Round 5 19/2 Either Fighter in Round 6 9/1 Either Fighter in Round 7 19/2 Either Fighter in Round 8 11/1 Either Fighter in Round 9 14/1 Either Fighter in Round 10 14/1 Either Fighter in Round 11 15/1 Either Fighter in Round 12 18/1 Fight Goes Distance 11/5 Fight Draw 33/1 Round Betting Mayweather Jr in Round 1-3 7/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 4-6 19/4 Mayweather Jr in Round 7-9 15/4 Mayweather Jr in Round 10-12 6/1 Mayweather Jr on Points 5/2 McGregor in Round 1-3 6/1 McGregor in Round 4-6 9/1 McGregor in Round 7-9 14/1 McGregor in Round 10-12 16/1 McGregor on Points 14/1 Fight Draw 33/1 Round Betting Either Fighter in Round 1-3 3/1 Either Fighter in Round 4-6 14/5 Either Fighter in Round 7-9 10/3 Either Fighter in Round 10-12 5/1 Fight Goes Distance 11/5 Fight Draw 33/1 Round Betting Mayweather Jr in Round 1-4 4/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 5-8 3/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 9-12 7/2 Mayweather Jr on Points 5/2 McGregor in Round 1-4 5/1 McGregor in Round 5-8 9/1 McGregor in Round 9-12 12/1 McGregor on Points 14/1 Fight Draw 33/1 Round Betting Either Fighter in Round 1-4 5/2 Either Fighter in Round 5-8 7/4 Either Fighter in Round 9-12 3/1 Fight Goes Distance 8/5 Fight Draw 50/1 Round Betting Mayweather Jr in Round 1-6 2/1 Mayweather Jr in Round 7-12 11/5 Mayweather Jr on Points 5/2 McGregor in Round 1-6 7/2 McGregor in Round 7-12 7/1 McGregor on Points 14/1 Fight Draw 33/1 Round Betting Either Fighter in Round 1-6 5/4 Either Fighter in Round 7-12 3/2 Fight Goes Distance 11/5 Fight Draw 33/1 Method of Victory Props Method of Victory Mayweather Jr by KO, TKO or DQ 5/7 Mayweather Jr by Decision or Technical Decision 5/2 McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ 10/3 McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision 14/1 Draw or Technical Draw 33/1 Exact Method of Victory Floyd Mayweather Jr by Knockout 9/2 Floyd Mayweather Jr by Technical Knockout 9/4 Floyd Mayweather Jr by Disqualified Opponent 8/1 Floyd Mayweather Jr by Unanimous Decision 13/4 Floyd Mayweather Jr by Majority Decision 16/1 Floyd Mayweather Jr by Split Decision 16/1 Floyd Mayweather Jr by Technical Decision 33/1 Conor McGregor by Knockout 4/1 Conor McGregor by Technical Knockout 8/1 Conor McGregor by Disqualified Opponent 50/1 Conor McGregor by Majority Decision 33/1 Conor McGregor by Unanimous Decision 33/1 Conor McGregor by Split Decision 25/1 Conor McGregor by Technical Decision 50/1 Knockdown Props Will Both Fighters be knocked down? Yes +600 (6/1) No -1600 (1/16) Will Either Fighter be knocked down or out? Yes -200 (1/2) No +140 (7/5) Will Floyd Mayweather Jr be knocked down or out? Yes +200 (2/1) No -300 (1/3) Will Conor McGregor be knocked down or out? Yes -300 (1/3) No +200 (2/1) Total Knockdowns in the Fight Exactly 0 Knockdowns 5/2 Exactly 1 Knockdown 2/1 Exactly 2 Knockdowns 15/4 Exactly 3 Knockdowns 5/1 Exactly 4 Knockdowns 10/1 5 or More Knockdowns 12/1 When will there be knockdown or knockout? A 1st round knockdown or knockout 4/1 A 2nd round knockdown or knockout 4/1 A 3rd round knockdown or knockout 7/2 A 4th round knockdown or knockout 15/4 A 5th round knockdown or knockout 13/4 A 6th round knockdown or knockout 13/4 A 7th round knockdown or knockout 13/4 A 8th round knockdown or knockout 4/1 A 9th round knockdown or knockout 4/1 A 10th round knockdown or knockout 4/1 A 11th round knockdown or knockout 5/1 A 12th round knockdown or knockout 11/2 Who will record a knockdown and in which round? Mayweather Jr Round 1 15/2 Mayweather Jr Round 2 7/1 Mayweather Jr Round 3 6/1 Mayweather Jr Round 4 6/1 Mayweather Jr Round 5 5/1 Mayweather Jr Round 6 5/1 Mayweather Jr Round 7 5/1 Mayweather Jr Round 8 13/2 Mayweather Jr Round 9 13/2 Mayweather Jr Round 10 8/1 Mayweather Jr Round 11 17/2 Mayweather Jr Round 12 19/2 McGregor Round 1 14/1 McGregor Round 2 14/1 McGregor Round 3 20/1 McGregor Round 4 20/1 McGregor Round 5 28/1 McGregor Round 6 28/1 McGregor Round 7 28/1 McGregor Round 8 33/1 McGregor Round 9 40/1 McGregor Round 10 40/1 McGregor Round 11 50/1 McGregor Round 12 50/1 Fight Ending Props How Will the Fight End? Unanimous Decision 3/1 Split Decision 18/1 Majority Decision 25/1 Fight Does Not Go Distance 4/13 Will The Fight end in a technical decision? Yes +1000 (10/1) No -5000 (1/50) Will The Fight end in a disqualification? Yes +550 (11/2) No -1200 (1/12) What Minute Will The Fight End In? 1st Minute 25/1 2nd Minute 25/1 3rd Minute 25/1 4th Minute 25/1 5th Minute 28/1 6th Minute 28/1 7th Minute 40/1 8th Minute 28/1 9th Minute 28/1 10th Minute 40/1 11th Minute 26/1 12th Minute 16/1 13th Minute 40/1 14th Minute 28/1 15th Minute 25/1 16th Minute 33/1 17th Minute 33/1 18th Minute 25/1 19th Minute 40/1 20th Minute 33/1 21st Minute 25/1 22nd Minute 50/1 23rd Minute 33/1 24th Minute 25/1 25th Minute 60/1 26th Minute 40/1 27th Minute 30/1 28th Minute 60/1 29th Minute 40/1 30th Minute 25/1 31st Minute 50/1 32nd Minute 50/1 33rd Minute 28/1 34th Minute 60/1 35th Minute 40/1 36th Minute 40/1 Fight Goes Distance 11/5 Cross-Sport Props What will there be more of? Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor +200 (2/1) Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26 -300 (1/3) What will there be more of? Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight -140 (5/7) Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice EVEN (1/1) What will there be more of? Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7) Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1) What Will there be more of? Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7) Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1) What Will there be more of? Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1) Completed Rounds in the Fight -140 (5/7) What Will there be more of? Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26 +180 (9/5) Completed Rounds in the Fight -260 (5/13) What Will there be more of? Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26 +160 (8/5) Completed Rounds in the Fight -230 (10/23) What will be Greater? Total Points in the Margin of Victory of the BIG3 Championship +110 (11/10) Completed Rounds in the Fight -150 (2/3) What Will there be more of? Total Touchdowns in Oregon State vs Colorado State -155 (20/31) Completed Rounds in the Fight +110 (11/10) What Will there be more of? Goals in Limerick vs Finn Harps on Aug 26 -325 (4/13) Total Knockdowns in the Fight +220 (11/5) What Will there be more of? Goals in Manchester United vs Leicester on Aug 26 (-1.5) -140 (5/7) Total Knockdowns in the Fight (+1.5) EVEN (1/1) What Will there be more of? Total Goals in the English Premier League on Aug 26th +375 (15/4) Total punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight -700 (1/7)