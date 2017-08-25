No Way Jose on Bobby Roode NXT Departure, The Usos Want Raw Tag Team Titles, Mauro Ranallo – Mayweather vs. McGregor

No Way Jose on Bobby Roode NXT Departure
As WZ reported, despite debuting this week on SmackDown Live, Bobby Roode will still be competing on NXT live events in the month of September. He is scheduled to compete in Rochester on 9/7, St. Catharines on 9/8, and his hometown of Toronto on 9/9.
NXT talent No Way Jose praised Roode for his tenure, stating that he made NXT “Glorious”.
The Usos Want Raw Tag Team Titles
After winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships from The New Day on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, The Usos are already gaining a great deal of confidence. In fact, they are so confident, that a challenge was issued to Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins.
The Usos stated, “WILL TAKE THOSE TITLES TOO,” after a poll was sent out from the WWE Twitter account asking who could defeat Rollins and Ambrose. Rollins responded, “Any time ish.”
Mauro Ranallo – Mayweather vs. McGregor
NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo will be on the commentating team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight occurring Saturday evening.
WWE sent Ranallo best wishes on his commentating for the bout.
