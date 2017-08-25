No Way Jose on Bobby Roode NXT Departure, The Usos Want Raw Tag Team Titles, Mauro Ranallo – Mayweather vs. McGregor

No Way Jose on Bobby Roode NXT Departure As WZ reported, despite debuting this week on SmackDown Live, Bobby Roode will still be competing on NXT live events in the month of September. He is scheduled to compete in Rochester on 9/7, St. Catharines on 9/8, and his hometown of Toronto on 9/9. NXT talent No Way Jose praised Roode for his tenure, stating that he made NXT “Glorious”. Love him or hate him, he helped keep NXT #Glorious! #ThankYou @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/svRYXqHONk — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 23, 2017 The Usos Want Raw Tag Team Titles After winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships from The New Day on the SummerSlam Kickoff Show, The Usos are already gaining a great deal of confidence. In fact, they are so confident, that a challenge was issued to Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. The Usos stated, “WILL TAKE THOSE TITLES TOO,” after a poll was sent out from the WWE Twitter account asking who could defeat Rollins and Ambrose. Rollins responded, “Any time ish.” Mauro Ranallo – Mayweather vs. McGregor NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo will be on the commentating team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight occurring Saturday evening. WWE sent Ranallo best wishes on his commentating for the bout. “The hottest fight to take place this summer outside of a WWE ring goes down tomorrow night when undefeated boxing champion and WrestleMania star Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. faces reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor in a blockbuster boxing match, live from Las Vegas. The big fight has been compared to a WWE main event — with its huge personalities, ample pre-fight trash talk and a “Money Belt” that recalls a certain WWE Hall of Famer’s Million Dollar Championship — and one WWE connection is very real: The golden voice that will be calling the action. NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo, the busiest play-by-play man in combat sports, will be ringside to announce every hook, cross and uppercut.”