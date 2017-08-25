Rich Bocchini Explains The Very Negative Reaction He Had To Hearing Asuka Is Moving To RAW Or SD Live

Today’s episode of WZ Daily featured former Smackdown Commentator Rich Bocchini (aka Rich Brennan) as the co-host!

On Asuka relinquishing the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and getting moved to either RAW or Smackdown:

RB: When I heard that the idea was for her to get moved to the main roster my first thought was, “Welp, she’s done.” That’s a very negative reaction to have. Let’s be honest, they don’t have a very good track record of bringing women to the main roster. You can argue that Charlotte, Becky and Sasha have become stars to varying levels. I am kind of afraid for Asuka going up there because, I don’t know any other way to say it, I am afraid that when she gets up there, not necessarily from the fans, but the perception will be, “Asian wrestler chick,” and she’ll be forced into something goofy. Hopefully with Triple H there she is protected a little bit but basically every asian wrestler who goes through there just turns into a parody pretty quick unfortunately. Fingers crossed they don’t screw this up. Look at Bayley, the crowd has pretty much turned on her over the past couple of months and that is insane to me.

