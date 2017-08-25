Eric Bischoff On Why Brock Pinning Roman At SSlam, ‘Doesn’t Matter’

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free this past Wednesday! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On whether Brock Lesnar pinning Roman Reigns makes their rivalry more intriguing: EB: People have a tendency to just analyze the sh*t out of things. A lot of the analyzation of situations like this takes you off into the weeds. My short answer is: It doesn’t matter at all. If they’ve made a decision that they are going to build a Brock vs Reigns main event for WrestleMania it doesn’t matter what has happened before. It doesn’t matter what happens in this Fatal 4-Way. No one is going to remember it quite frankly. In a month it will be forgotten and it will just be an asterisk. Some dweeb sitting in his basement will put it into his statistics book and have it available to talk about five or ten years from now. 98% of the audience isn’t going to remember. What they are going to remember is whatever they saw last. Whether it is a month from now, two months, six months or whenever WrestleMania is. They are going to remember the things they did leading up to that event. They are not going to remember how Brock beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4-Way. Trust me. It will be more interesting to see what they do going forward than what they did this past Sunday. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $2.99/month! This week’s BoW Overrun features the second installment of Eric I’s in-depth look at and his book Controversy Creates Cash. This installment features us discussing his earliest interactions with pro wrestling, his time touring as a karate fighter, selling frozen food door-to-door and more. Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Eric’s experience in Wyoming during the solar eclipse

