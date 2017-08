Viva La Rasslin Big Ass BBQ Bash This Sunday In Chicago Following the success of their debut rock-and-wrestling show Viva La Rasslin will return to Reggie’s in Chicago, IL this Sunday, August 27th, with… VLR2: Big Ass Summer BBQ Bash! VLR2 will feature: A Malort Drunken Deathmatch Main Event Markus Crane vs Gramm Schulz Each wrestler and the referee must take a shot of Malort every two minutes

The Clusterf*ck Cup Title Match Six of Chicago’s premiere wrestlers will compete to be the first to hold the Clusterf*ck Cup Title

Live music from Gun and Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre

Burlesque and a painful “pin cushion” performance by Sally Marvel

An all you can eat BBQ buffet that will be available all show long! Beach balls are encouraged. Tickets are available HERE. (General Admission is $10 and GA+BBQ Buffet is $20) Here is the official poster: