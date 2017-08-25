Latest Details On Why Low-Ki and GFW Parted Ways

As previously reported, Low-Ki and GFW have decided to part ways, despite him being heavily involved in recent storylines as a member of LAX. As seen on Impact, he was the last entrant in the Gauntlet for the Gold match for the vacant GFW Global Championship. This was given to him by Jim Cornette as a result of being initially scheduled to face Alberto El Patron for the title. Despite reports stating that the split was both creative and financial, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that it was strictly creative, as GFW presented a contract that Low-Ki agreed upon. Ultimately, Low-Ki did not want to be relegated to the X Division, but wanted to be a main event talent. From the episodes of GFW, he looked as if he was going to be the top name in the LAX faction, heading for the championship. The Newsletter added that names such as Johnny Impact, Matt Sydal, Eli Drake (who is the current champion), among others, were discussed in the title plans, but none of those names included Low-Ki. As a result, he complained to management, even after the situation was sorted out, which led to the departure. When I interviewed Sonjay Dutt on the Pancakes & Powerslams Show, he stated that Low-Ki was brought in to enhance the X Division, particularly Dutt’s angle where he never won the title and was going to win it in his home country. Dutt mentioned that although there are great X Division talent on the current roster, bringing in Low-Ki was meant to add a bit of an extra layer on the angle, since he they both are originals. Apparently, Low-Ki shifted his interest to the world title picture, but GFW management did not view him as a strong contender as this point. This was Low-Ki’s fifth stint in TNA/Impact/GFW, as he was last seen as a member of the Beat Down Clan in the summer of 2015.