GFW Viewership

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of GFW Impact, which featured Destination X fallout and the crowning of a new GFW Global Champion, averaged 296,000 viewers.

This week’s number is down from last week’s 320,000 viewership average.

NXT On Mauro Ranallo Calling Mayweather – McGregor

WWE NXT Tweeted the following as Mauro Ranallo prepares to call Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor tomorrow night:

Best of luck to the #VoiceofNXT @mauroranallo as he prepares to call #MayweathervsMcGregor this weekend in Las Vegas, NV! pic.twitter.com/C4s60bnGZN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 25, 2017

Rusev Tweets

As we noted earlier this week, a report claimed that Rusev, along with his wife Lana, had asked for their releases from WWE, after being unhappy with Rusev’s creative direction in the company.

Lana quickly took to Twitter to shoot down the report, and we were told by sources it was inaccurate. Rusev Tweeted the following today, which may or may not be a case of him merely trolling the internet: