WATCH: The Cast of GLOW Joins Gronk, Terry Crews, The Mountain & More in Absurd New Katy Perry Music Video

America’s most panned Super Bowl performer and all-around pop goddess Katy Perry has dropped a brand new music video for her single “Swish Swish”. We already knew Nicki Minaj would be making an appearance, but what nobody expected was just how utterly ridiculous the actual video would be. And by Perry/Minaj standards, that’s truly saying something… The cast of hit Netflix series GLOW is featured as cheerleaders in the music video all about a basketball game more absurd than the final act of Space Jam, which is the relevant reason we’re bringing this to your attention today. They’re joined by The Mountain from Game of Thrones, Terry Crews, Dustin from Stranger Things, Rob Gronkowski (or Jinder Mahal’s least favorite NFL star), Saturday Night Live comedian Molly Shannon, and about a dozen internet memes including Backpack Kid and Doug the Pug. And speaking of GLOW, you may have already heard the news that the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are heading back to Netflix for a second season. Yay! The crew should be entering production on season two soon, which is expected to drop sometime during summer 2018.