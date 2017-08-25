WWE Provides Injury Update on Big Cass Following Raw Injury & Successful Surgery; Rehab Begins & Timetable For Return

WWE.com has provided a brief update on the medical status of Big Cass, who sustained a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore this Monday night on RAW. “Big Cass underwent successful surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee, sustained during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on Raw. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas Thursday night, and Cass has already begun rehabilitation.” While we don’t have an exact timetable for his return, and it will largely depend on the severity of the tear and Cass’ rehab schedule, the suggested recovery time for a torn ACL is six to nine months following surgery. This is a fairly common injury among professional wrestlers, so we do have some basis for comparison. Seth Rollins was recently out nearly seven months after injuring both his ACL and MCL. Darren Young was out of action for nearly 10 months back in 2014 with a similar injury.