Cody Rhodes Making AAW Debut in Chicago, Sami Callihan Defends Title, Lineup Announced For 2017 Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament

Cody Rhodes will be making his debut with AAW in Chicago next Friday, August 31st at Defining Moment. Tickets for the event are completely sold out, but you’ll be able to catch the show on-demand at SmartMarkVideo.com and Highspots.com in the coming weeks.

The year-long war between Sami Callihan and Rey Fenix will finally come to an end at Defining Moment, as the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Desperado” puts his title on the line against Fenix’s coveted mask. Also signed to appear are AAW Tag Team Champions Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, Dave and Jake Crist, Matt Riddle, AR Fox, Jeff Cobb and Brian Cage.

The first 13 out of 16 competitors have been announced for the 2017 AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament, which takes place at the Berwyn Eagles Club over the course of two days from October 13-14. Tickets are still available for both nights at AAWrestling.com.