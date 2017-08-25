Booker T Predicts Mayweather vs McGregor Finish, Kairi Sane Talks MYC, NXT & Asuka Inspiring Her, Samoa Joe vs NFL Star in Madden (Videos)

Samoa Joe vs NFL Star in Madden

The following video has been released via UpUpDownDown, and it features WWE Raw star Samoa Joe battling Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajay in a Madden ’18 All Star Challenge:

Kairi Sane Talks NXT and Mae Young Classic

WWE has released the following video, featuring Mae Young Classic Competitor and recent NXT signee Kairi Sane talking the tournament, her time so far in NXT and more.

On NXT, she admits it has been a different transition from wrestling in Japan for 5 years, but that she is being treated very kindly by everyone in WWE.

On the Mae Young Classic, Sane says she wants to win, but that she hopes to stand out from the other 31 women she is competing against. She credits Asuka as an inspiration to her in her career:

Booker T Predicts Mayweather vs McGregor Finish

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has released the following video, offering his thoughts on how the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight will end: