Injured WWE Raw star Bayley recently spoke with Scott Fishman of Channel Guide Magazine, and below are some interview highlights: On the WWE 2K18 SummerSlam Kickoff Event: “Being a part of 2K event is really cool since I wasn’t on SummerSlam, and it sucks that I’m not actually wrestling. However, I still get to feel a part of something so huge as this. Visiting the children hospitals is one of the most rewarding things for us. So even if I were to do one of those every day, I feel it would be a successful week.” On attending the Mae Young Classic: “It was incredible. I stayed both nights and sat in the crowd the whole time. I didn’t want to sit in the back and watch on the monitor. I sat out there because there are so many of my friends who are on it,” Bayley said. “All of those girls deserve to be in that tournament. I think the fans don’t even know what to expect. They are not going to know what hit them. Once they watch, it won’t take long for them to see how good it is. Words can’t really describe it.” On her current injury: “It’s a separated shoulder. I’m getting checked out in a month again, so we will see where I am after that,” Bayley said. “Then I will have a better timeframe.”