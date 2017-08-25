WWE NXT Tampa Live Event Results

8/25/17

Tampa, FL

Results courtesy of WZ reader Tom Gibson

Cesar Bononi def Marcel Barthel by pinfall. Good opener, quite short

6 woman tag. Taynara Conti, Vanessa Borne and Mandy Rose def Rhea Ripley, Zeda and Ruby Riot. Mandy got the pin after a fairly long match with all women getting a slice of the action. All looking pretty strong too

Velveteen Dream def Raul Mendoza. Some high flying from Mendoza before Velveteen Dream got the pin.

Bianca Belair def Lacey Evans. Two of the rising stars in a physical match. Back and forth action with offense evenly split before Bianca got the pin.

Street Profits def Blake and Cutler. Two teams developing strong

characters. Blake and Cutler working Ford’s leg before losing by a pinfall.

Ember Moon def Sarah Logan. Short but quite even match with Logan getting in some offense. Moon won by pinfall

Johnny Gargano def Riddick Moss. Gargano hugely popular with the crowd and won by submission after a good match where Moss dominated offense.

Title Match. Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain w. Nikki Cross) def Heavy Machinery. Sanity isolated Dozovic for long periods with plenty of illegal work in the background before getting the fall.

Title match Drew McIntyre def Cien Almas. Very physical match and some big hits before McIntyre hit Almas with a boot to the face and got the fall.