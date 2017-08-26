WWE Carbondale Live Event Results (8/25): John Cena Battles Samoa Joe, Reigns vs Strowman Main Events & More! (Photos)

WWE Carbondale Live Event Results
August 25th, 2017
Carbondale, IL
Results courtesy of Wrestling News World
Fresh off of a strong post-SummerSlam Raw the red brand travelled to Carbondale, Illinois for a stacked house show that was main evented by Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns.
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
John Cena defeated Samoa Joe
Mickie James & Alicia Fox defeated Emma & Nia Jax
Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification
