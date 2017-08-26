WWE Hypes Braun Strowman’s Insane Strength (Video), Jim Ross Continues To Promote His New Book (Photo)

WWE Hypes Braun Strowman’s Insane Strength (Video) In the latest edition of WWE Top 10, the company have focused on the phenomenal strength of Raw superstar Braun Strowman. The former strongman competitor is currently gearing up to face Brock Lesnar at No Mercy, in a bout that could see Braun walk away with his first ever Universal Championship.

Jim Ross Continues To Promote His New Book (Photo) Jim Ross continues to hype up his new “My Life In Wrestling” book, which is available for pre-order now. With forewords & afterwords by Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin, it could prove to be one of the most popular pro wrestling books of all time. https://t.co/rV4rJ6wVxP: Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling eBook Pre Oder and save!! #1 on @amazon pre orders! https://t.co/z0km5Vei4M — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 26, 2017