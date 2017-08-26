Cesaro And TJP Feature On UpUpDownDown (Video), Charlotte Flair Set To Return To Live Events This Weekend

Cesaro And TJP Feature On UpUpDownDown (Video) WWE superstars Cesaro and TJP have featured in the latest edition of ‘Clash With Cesaro’, a series that regularly appears on the UpUpDownDown channel. The King of Swing seems to be firing on all cylinders right now, with his tag team work alongside Sheamus being arguably the highlight of his WWE career thus far.

Charlotte Flair Set To Return To Live Events This Weekend As reported by F4WOnline, Charlotte Flair is set to return to the road tonight with the SmackDown Live crew, which appears to indicate that Ric Flair’s condition is beginning to improve. The Nature Boy has been having some serious medical issues as of late, with the entire pro wrestling community sending their well wishes to the 16-time world champion.