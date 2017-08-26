Sam Adonis On His Pro-Trump Wrestling Gimmick, Heat He Gets In Mexico, Advice From Brother Corey Graves & More!

Independent wrestler Sam Adonis recently conducted an interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, during which he discussed a range of topics regarding both his in-ring career and the future. His controversial “pro Trump” persona: “Honestly, people make it out to be more than it actually is and they want to call it a Donald Trump character or a Donald Trump gimmick and it is not any of those. I am basically just more abrasive of a heel than anybody else. I am just so cocky and out-landish that I am more or less finding it funny to rub it in your face. The people of Mexico hate it and I am so obnoxious and so mean that I say well if you hate Donald Trump , I am going to come to the ring with a flag and his face on it. That is kind of a mis-conception that people think I am trying to be like him and that I am trying to be a Republican supporter when really that is not it. I am just a classic and traditional villain and cocky, arrogant heel that I just take it to an extreme and I am just that much of a prick that I take advantage of a sour situation for the Mexican public.” Deciding to put President Trump’s face on his flag: “I waited to see the outcome of the election and I came out with an American flag when I wrestled in Europe for five years and playing the Foreign villain and having a big flag and having a 60,000 seat arena you are going to see his face a lot bigger on a flag than (airbrushed) on my tights. That is kind of the idea of how it came to be and it has been working for the past six or eight months.” Not using the same last name as his brother, WWE’s Corey Graves: “Yes it is definitely by design. It is a bit of respect for him because he’s put in his work and he’s done what he needed to do so I don’t want to discredit it by doing it my way and at the same time it is a bit of confidence on my part as well. I want to be able to say I never needed to use his name to get what I’ve got. I feel like I could probably be a bit further along as far as Independent name in the United States if I were to use his name, however I can honestly say as far as my exploits in Mexico he had nothing to do with anything. If I were to get back to the WWE one day and have a bigger run for myself there is not one person that can say he’s only done it because of his brother. Anybody who thinks that is just ill informed. So it is definitely by design and I think it has worked out for the both of us.” Advice he’s received from his brother: “There’s just so many. He’s been the one that anytime I need more or less mental decisions and anything that is behavioral or monetarily or anything that I need to know whether I’m in a contract dispute or need to cancel a booking and anything I’ve had like that he’s done first. He’s really been there for all of that stuff for me and that is kind of what I’ve learned from him.” The mainstream media reaction and coverage he has received: “I am surprised and it is not something I set out to do or expected at all. But I am definitely glad it has helped my exposure and it has helped me make some more money and it has opened a lot of doors that wouldn’t have been normally able to open. It was a right place at the right time and I am just really enjoying what has happened to me by just putting a picture on my tights.”