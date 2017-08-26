WWE Highlights Mae Young Classic’s Toni Storm (Video), Randy Orton Mocks Punjabi Prison In Brilliant Tweet

WWE Highlights Mae Young Classic’s Toni Storm (Video) As the Mae Young Classic prepares to hit the WWE Network, the company have decided to release a series of one-on-one clips with some of the competitors. The latest superstar to feature in one of these videos is Toni Storm, with the Australian running through a series of topics as seen below.

Randy Orton Mocks Punjabi Prison In Brilliant Tweet We all remember the hell on earth that was the Punjabi Prison Match at Battleground, and it seems as if multi-time world champion Randy Orton hasn’t forgotten either. Whilst commenting on the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight, Orton took it upon himself to ‘slate’ the structure in an amusing way. Then no one would be able to see the fight because the view would be obstructed by the two walls of ‘bamboo’ -duh https://t.co/5YHv7PbbYT — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 26, 2017