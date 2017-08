The schedule for the next week of WWE Network programming has been released, and as you’d expect it is littered with the upcoming Mae Young Classic.

*Monday following Raw, it will be the first episode of the “Mae Young Classic”, which In its description on the schedule lists the following :

“The Mae Young Classic kicks off with Kay Lee Ray vs. Princesa Sugehit, Shayna Baszler vs. Zeda, Abbey Laith vs. Jazzy Gabert, and more!”

*Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live”.

Tuesday at 11 PM, it will be episode two of the “Mae Young Classic” which has the following description:

“Round 1 of the Mae Young Classic continues with Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li, Rhea Ripley vs. Miranda Salinas, and much more!”

*Wednesday at 8 PM, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” which will feature Roderick Strong versus Bobby Roode.

Wednesday at 9 PM Eastern, it will be episode three of the “Mae Young Classic” which in the programming guide lists the following first round match ups:

“Round 1 of the Mae Young Classic continues with Ayesha Raymond vs. Toni Storm, Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi, and much more!”

*Thursday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be episode four of the “Mae Young Classic” which in its description lists the following:

“Round 1 of the Mae Young Classic concludes with Kairi Sane vs. Tessa Blanchard, Taynara Conti vs. Lacey Evans, and much more!”

(As has been noted in the past, the first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic will be available on demand on WWE Network this Monday, August 28 with more episodes being added next Monday, September 4).

*This Friday beginning at 3 PM Eastern, “Flashback Friday” will commemorate the Intercontinental Title on its 38th anniversary of its inception on September 1, 1979.

At 3 PM, it will be “WWE Countdown” featuring The “Top 10 Most Infamous Intercontinental Champions Of All Time”.

At 4 PM Eastern, it will be the May 17, 1993 episode of “Monday Night Raw” that features Marty Jannetty returning to face Shawn Michaels for the WWF Intercontinental Title.

At 5 PM Eastern, it will be “Saturday Night’s Main Event” from November 14, 1992 which features “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels challenging “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith for the WWF Intercontinental Title.

Then at 6 PM Eastern, it will be “In Your House 4: Great White North” from October 22, 1995 which features Shawn Michaels forfeiting the Intercontinental Title to Dean Douglas. Douglas then faces Razor Ramon for the championship.

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be “Summerslam 1992” from August 31, 1992 emanating from Wembley Stadium in London, England featuring the main event “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith challenging Bret “The Hitman” Hart for the Intercontinental Title.

And then closing it out at 11 PM Eastern will be the “Beyond the Ring” showing of “Bret Hart: The Dungeon Collection”.

*Saturday at 3 PM, it will be “This Week in WWE”.