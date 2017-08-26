Finn Balor Backs Conor McGregor Ahead Of Tonight, Dave Meltzer Hypes A Big Day For Pro Wrestling & Boxing

Finn Balor Backs Conor McGregor Ahead Of Tonight The world is buzzing ahead of tonight’s clash between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, with the bout being deemed the ‘biggest in combat sports history’. WWE superstar Finn Balor, unsurprisingly, has voiced his support for fellow Irishman Conor on Twitter. McGregor McGregor

#IrishInvasion — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 26, 2017 Dave Meltzer Hypes A Big Day For Pro Wrestling & Boxing Dave Meltzer has used social media to hype up what is set to be a huge day for both professional wrestling and boxing, with a series of big time events set to air to the public within the next few hours. Meltzer, for those who don’t know, is also an MMA journalist in addition to his work within the wrestling industry. This is a huge day, besides MayMac, biggest match in Mexico in years, biggest US real wrestling match in a decade, amazing WCPW final — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 26, 2017