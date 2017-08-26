NXT Superstars Reveal Their Dream Opponents (Video), Naomi Breaks Kayfabe To Compliment Natalya (Photo)

NXT Superstars Reveal Their Dream Opponents (Video) In the latest edition of ‘Ask the WWE PC’, numerous NXT superstars were asked who their dream opponent would be. Many of those answering weren’t well-known talents, however, Roderick Strong did pop up to reveal that Shawn Michaels would be his pick.

Naomi Breaks Kayfabe To Compliment Natalya (Photo) The art of kayfabe continues to die a slow death courtesy of social media, with WWE superstar Naomi complimenting SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Natalya on her relationship with Tyson Kidd. The former Funkadactyl did manage to recover with the wording of the tweet, but some fans will still find this frustrating. As much as I don’t like you @NatbyNature I love this #reallovehttps://t.co/iTjKz8zg3T — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) August 26, 2017