Our coverage of tonight’s Mayweather vs McGregor on SHOWTIME PPV kicks off at 9:00 PM EST with the pre-show and preliminary bouts at 6:00 PM EST. All results courtesy of our friends at Sherdog.com.
How to watch:
FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. CONOR MCGREGOR
PRELIMS
Juan Heraldez def. Jose Miguel Borrego via unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)
Antonio Hernandez def. Kevin Newman via unanimous decision (57-56, 59-54, 59-54)
Savannah Marshall def. Sydney LeBlanc via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
UNDERCARD
Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham
Nathan Cleverly vs. Badou Jack
Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca
MAIN EVENT
Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?