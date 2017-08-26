Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Results LIVE IN PROGRESS! Join The Discussion For The Biggest Fight Of A Generation

Mike Killam
(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Our coverage of tonight’s Mayweather vs McGregor on SHOWTIME PPV kicks off at 9:00 PM EST with the pre-show and preliminary bouts at 6:00 PM EST. All results courtesy of our friends at Sherdog.com.

How to watch:

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. CONOR MCGREGOR

PRELIMS

Juan Heraldez def. Jose Miguel Borrego via unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 97-92)

Antonio Hernandez def. Kevin Newman via unanimous decision (57-56, 59-54, 59-54)

Savannah Marshall def. Sydney LeBlanc via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

UNDERCARD

Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham

Nathan Cleverly vs. Badou Jack

Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca

MAIN EVENT

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

 

 

conor mcgregorfloyd mayweatherUFC
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"