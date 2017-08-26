WWE Superstar Dana Brooke laid her boyfriend Dallas McCarver to rest today, after the 26-year-old body builder choked to death earlier this week in his Florida home.
Brooke has handled the situation with remarkable decorum, keeping their fans and the media up to date while she deals with this tragic loss. She posted a final tribute to Dallas on her official Instagram early Saturday before the funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brooke, her family, and the McCarver during this difficult time.
