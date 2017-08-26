WWE Superstar Dana Brooke laid her boyfriend Dallas McCarver to rest today, after the 26-year-old body builder choked to death earlier this week in his Florida home. Brooke has handled the situation with remarkable decorum, keeping their fans and the media up to date while she deals with this tragic loss. She posted a final tribute to Dallas on her official Instagram early Saturday before the funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brooke, her family, and the McCarver during this difficult time. “My angel, today is the day I see you at ultimate peace rest and happiness! It would be selfish of me to say you needed to stay we had a lifetime to live, but as I told you before — if you love someone so much you want the ultimate best for them! And God called your name, it was your time, but I thank you so much for giving me the time I have had with you. Making me the best person I will ever be!! Just promise me you will be next to me every step of the way! I am living my life for you and only you!! Guide me Dallas please!! A post shared by ashasebera Dana Brooke WWE (@ashasebera_danabrooke) on Aug 26, 2017 at 5:33am PDT