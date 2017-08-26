WWE Superstar Pays $10,000 to Attend Mayweather vs McGregor, Chris Jericho Offers His Predictions on Tonight’s Fight

Enzo Pays $10K For Tickets WWE Superstar Enzo Amore will be in attendance at this weekend’s cultural phenomenon between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, and according to the controversial and infamous RAW brand star, he paid a staggering $10,000 for his seat. So far as we know, Enzo will be the only WWE name representing at the fight. Not even Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who have been long-time Mayweather supporters appearing at numerous bouts over the years, are expected to attend. Chris Jericho Offers Predictions Chris Jericho posted a video offering his predictions on the Mayweather-McGregor fight, although due to the website he used not having a single embed feature, we can’t actually show you. Jericho claims that “Money” Mayweather will take the bout by decision, but also thinks it’s going to be a “terrible fight”. “There’s no way that Floyd’s taking the chance of losing that 49-0 record and getting 50-0, which of course is the record. Conor’s never been in a boxing match so he’s not going to get too close either because he doesn’t want to get the crap kicked out of him. Either way the entrances are gonna be awesome, the atmosphere is gonna be awesome. I’d be very surprised to see a knockout either way, so I’m saying Mayweather by decision.” You can check out the video HERE if you’re interested.