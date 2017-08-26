AAA Triplemania XXV Live in Progress! John Morrison Defends Titles in 3-Way Ladder Match, GFW & LU Stars in Action, Watch Free on WZ

Watch live video from luchalibreaaa_en on www.twitch.tv

Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA presents its annual TripleMania event, streaming live on Twitch for the first time ever in both English and Spanish. You can watch the entire event in the video player above, featuring English commentary from Kevin Gill and Gabriel Ramirez.

The main event will feature a luchas de apuestas mask vs. mask match a full year in the making, between Phycho Clown and Dr. Wagner Jr. Johnny Mundo (Impact/Morrison) will also defend all three of his AAA Championships against El Hijo del Fantasma and El Texano Jr. in a triple threat ladder match. The show will see several recognizable talents from both GFW and Lucha Underground, including Sexy Star, Bobby Lashley, Moose, Jeff Jarrett, Blue Demon Jr., Rosemary, DJ Zema Ion, Andrew Everett, Dragon, Aerostar and many more.

We will have complete results of AAA TripleMania XXV following the conclusion of tonight’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout. The show begins at 8:00 PM EST.