The richest man in professional boxing extends his undefeated streak to the unbeaten record of 50-0, as Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC Champion Conor McGregor in a spectacle for the ages. While few expected the MMA specialist to stand a chance against one of the greatest defensive boxers to ever lace up a pair of boots, the “Notorious” one came out swinging to dominate the first three rounds in an impressive display of power and unexpected technique. As the bout continued on into the later rounds it became clear that Mayweather had been biding his time, scouting an extremely game opponent and waiting patiently to unleash his offense against an increasingly exhausted Irishman. The tide completely turned heading into the eighth, and the referee was forced to stop the fight in the tenth round after Mayweather rained down a series of uncontested strikes. Despite the loss, McGregor received an incredible reaction from a crowd that had largely been in his corner throughout the night. It may have been the first boxing match in his career, and he may have been facing a first ballot future Hall of Famer, but Conor defied thousands of critics, fans and fellow athletes that had guaranteed an easy victory for Team Money Mayweather, and proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that elite MMA fighters are every bit as tough as world class boxers. What did you think about the so-called Fight of the Century between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather? Did the unreal hype live up to your expectations? Sound off in the comments section below.