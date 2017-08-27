WCPW World Cup Finals Results (8/26): A Winners is Finally Crowned, Will Ospreay vs Ricochet, Watch The Entire Final Show (Video)

Mike Killam

After more than five months of action spanning the entire globe, What Culture Pro Wrestling has finally crowned a winner of their massive Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament.

KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay in what was described as an incredible final round match, adding to a star-studded year for the New Japan juniors ace who has already won the ROH World Television Championship, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors. His path to the finals went through Sho Tanaka and Los Ingobernables rival Bushi in the Japanese leg of the tournament, followed by Scottish wrestler Kenny Williams, British sensation Zack Sabre Jr., and Joseph Conners before arriving at the Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay.

You can check out all of Saturday’s show in the video below. The entire tournament including all of the regional prelims are available completely free on the WCPW YouTube channel. Below are today’s results.

WCPW World Cup Finals
August 26, 2017

1. Penta El Zero M def. Mike Bailey

Match For Ligero’s Magnificent Seven Briefcase
2. El Ligero def. Rampage

WCPW Internet Championship #1 Contender’s Match
3. Zack Sabre Jr. def. Alex Gracie

WCPW World Championship Match
4. Joe Hendry (c) def. Jack Swagger

Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Semi-Finals
5. KUSHIDA def. Joseph Conners

Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Semi-Finals
6. Will Ospreay def. Ricochet

Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Finals
7. KUSHIDA def. Will Ospreay

England Qualifiers

Will Ospreay def. Martin Kirby
Rampage def. Nick Aldis (Magnus)
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Marty Scurll
Jimmy Havoc def. Zack Gibson
Will Ospreay def. Rampage
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jimmy Havoc

Scotland Qualifiers

Drew Galloway def. Mark Coffey
BT Gunn def. Lewis Girvan
Joe Coffey def. Liam Thomson
Joey Hendry def. Kenny Williams
Drew Galloway def. BT Gunn
Joey Coffey def. Kenny Williams

Kenny Williams def. BT Gunn in a match to replace Drew Galloway

Mexico Qualifiers

Penta El Zero M def. Fenix
El Ligero def. Drago
Rey Mysterio def. Alberto el Patron
Juventud Guerrera def. El Hijo de Dos Caras
Penta El Zero M def. El Ligero
Rey Mysterio def. Juventud Guerrera

Canada Qualifiers

Michael Elgin def. Rene Dupree
Harry Smith def. FTM
Kyle O’Reilly def. Tyson Dux
Mike Bailey def. Brent Banks
Michael Elgin def. Harry Smith
Mike Bailey def. Kyle O’Reilly

Germany Qualifiers

Bad Bones def. Pascal Spalter
Cash Money Erkan def. Rambo Braun
Da Mack def. Cem Kaplan
Lucky Kid def. Juvenile X
Bad Bones def. Cash Money Erkan
Lucky Kid def. Da Mack

Japan Qualifiers

Kushida def. Sho Tanaka
Bushi def. Tiger Mask IV
Hiromu Takahashi def. Yohei Komatsu
Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jushin Thunder Liger
Kushida def. Bushi
Hiromu Takahashi def. Ryusuke Taguchi

USA Qualifiers

Ricochet def. Matt Sydal
Keith Lee def. James Storm
Jay Lethal def. Moose
David Starr def. Bobby Fish
Ricochet def. Keith Lee
Jay Lethal def. David Starr

Rest of the World Qualifiers

Travis Banks def. Mark Davis
Jurn Simmons def. Tom LaRuffa
Angelico def. Icarus
RJ Singh def. Flash Morgan Webster
Travis Banks def. Jurn Simmons
Angelico def. Flash Morgan Webster

Round of 16

Kushida def. Kenny Williams
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jay Lethal
Hiromu Takahashi def. Lucky Kid
Joseph Conners def. Joe Coffey
Ricochet def. Angelico
Penta El Zero M def. Bad Bones
Will Ospreay def. Rey Mysterio
Mike Bailey def. Travis Banks

Quarterfinals

Kushida def. Zack Sabre Jr.
Joseph Conners def. Hiromu Takahashi
Ricochet def. Penta El Zero M
Will Ospreay def. Mike Bailey

Semifinals

Kushida def. Joseph Conners
Will Ospreay def. Ricochet

Finals

Kushida def. Will Ospreay

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"