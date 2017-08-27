WCPW World Cup Finals Results (8/26): A Winners is Finally Crowned, Will Ospreay vs Ricochet, Watch The Entire Final Show (Video)

After more than five months of action spanning the entire globe, What Culture Pro Wrestling has finally crowned a winner of their massive Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament.
KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay in what was described as an incredible final round match, adding to a star-studded year for the New Japan juniors ace who has already won the ROH World Television Championship, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors. His path to the finals went through Sho Tanaka and Los Ingobernables rival Bushi in the Japanese leg of the tournament, followed by Scottish wrestler Kenny Williams, British sensation Zack Sabre Jr., and Joseph Conners before arriving at the Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay.
You can check out all of Saturday’s show in the video below. The entire tournament including all of the regional prelims are available completely free on the WCPW YouTube channel. Below are today’s results.
WCPW World Cup Finals
1. Penta El Zero M def. Mike Bailey
Match For Ligero’s Magnificent Seven Briefcase
WCPW Internet Championship #1 Contender’s Match
WCPW World Championship Match
Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Semi-Finals
Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Semi-Finals
Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Finals
England Qualifiers
Will Ospreay def. Martin Kirby
Scotland Qualifiers
Drew Galloway def. Mark Coffey
Kenny Williams def. BT Gunn in a match to replace Drew Galloway
Mexico Qualifiers
Penta El Zero M def. Fenix
Canada Qualifiers
Michael Elgin def. Rene Dupree
Germany Qualifiers
Bad Bones def. Pascal Spalter
Japan Qualifiers
Kushida def. Sho Tanaka
USA Qualifiers
Ricochet def. Matt Sydal
Rest of the World Qualifiers
Travis Banks def. Mark Davis
Round of 16
Kushida def. Kenny Williams
Quarterfinals
Kushida def. Zack Sabre Jr.
Semifinals
Kushida def. Joseph Conners
Finals
Kushida def. Will Ospreay
