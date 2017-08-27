WCPW World Cup Finals Results (8/26): A Winners is Finally Crowned, Will Ospreay vs Ricochet, Watch The Entire Final Show (Video)

After more than five months of action spanning the entire globe, What Culture Pro Wrestling has finally crowned a winner of their massive Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament. KUSHIDA defeated Will Ospreay in what was described as an incredible final round match, adding to a star-studded year for the New Japan juniors ace who has already won the ROH World Television Championship, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors. His path to the finals went through Sho Tanaka and Los Ingobernables rival Bushi in the Japanese leg of the tournament, followed by Scottish wrestler Kenny Williams, British sensation Zack Sabre Jr., and Joseph Conners before arriving at the Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay. You can check out all of Saturday’s show in the video below. The entire tournament including all of the regional prelims are available completely free on the WCPW YouTube channel. Below are today’s results. WCPW World Cup Finals

August 26, 2017 1. Penta El Zero M def. Mike Bailey Match For Ligero’s Magnificent Seven Briefcase

2. El Ligero def. Rampage WCPW Internet Championship #1 Contender’s Match

3. Zack Sabre Jr. def. Alex Gracie WCPW World Championship Match

4. Joe Hendry (c) def. Jack Swagger Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Semi-Finals

5. KUSHIDA def. Joseph Conners Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Semi-Finals

6. Will Ospreay def. Ricochet Pro Wrestling World Cup ’17 Finals

7. KUSHIDA def. Will Ospreay England Qualifiers Will Ospreay def. Martin Kirby

Rampage def. Nick Aldis (Magnus)

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Marty Scurll

Jimmy Havoc def. Zack Gibson

Will Ospreay def. Rampage

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jimmy Havoc Scotland Qualifiers Drew Galloway def. Mark Coffey

BT Gunn def. Lewis Girvan

Joe Coffey def. Liam Thomson

Joey Hendry def. Kenny Williams

Drew Galloway def. BT Gunn

Joey Coffey def. Kenny Williams Kenny Williams def. BT Gunn in a match to replace Drew Galloway Mexico Qualifiers Penta El Zero M def. Fenix

El Ligero def. Drago

Rey Mysterio def. Alberto el Patron

Juventud Guerrera def. El Hijo de Dos Caras

Penta El Zero M def. El Ligero

Rey Mysterio def. Juventud Guerrera Canada Qualifiers Michael Elgin def. Rene Dupree

Harry Smith def. FTM

Kyle O’Reilly def. Tyson Dux

Mike Bailey def. Brent Banks

Michael Elgin def. Harry Smith

Mike Bailey def. Kyle O’Reilly Germany Qualifiers Bad Bones def. Pascal Spalter

Cash Money Erkan def. Rambo Braun

Da Mack def. Cem Kaplan

Lucky Kid def. Juvenile X

Bad Bones def. Cash Money Erkan

Lucky Kid def. Da Mack Japan Qualifiers Kushida def. Sho Tanaka

Bushi def. Tiger Mask IV

Hiromu Takahashi def. Yohei Komatsu

Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jushin Thunder Liger

Kushida def. Bushi

Hiromu Takahashi def. Ryusuke Taguchi USA Qualifiers Ricochet def. Matt Sydal

Keith Lee def. James Storm

Jay Lethal def. Moose

David Starr def. Bobby Fish

Ricochet def. Keith Lee

Jay Lethal def. David Starr Rest of the World Qualifiers Travis Banks def. Mark Davis

Jurn Simmons def. Tom LaRuffa

Angelico def. Icarus

RJ Singh def. Flash Morgan Webster

Travis Banks def. Jurn Simmons

Angelico def. Flash Morgan Webster Round of 16 Kushida def. Kenny Williams

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Jay Lethal

Hiromu Takahashi def. Lucky Kid

Joseph Conners def. Joe Coffey

Ricochet def. Angelico

Penta El Zero M def. Bad Bones

Will Ospreay def. Rey Mysterio

Mike Bailey def. Travis Banks Quarterfinals Kushida def. Zack Sabre Jr.

Joseph Conners def. Hiromu Takahashi

Ricochet def. Penta El Zero M

Will Ospreay def. Mike Bailey Semifinals Kushida def. Joseph Conners

Will Ospreay def. Ricochet Finals Kushida def. Will Ospreay