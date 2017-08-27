Baron Corbin Returns to Twitter, Rips Fans and Responds to Comment About Elias Replacing Him

After reports surfaced last week suggesting a backstage incident at the August 15th Smackdown Live tapings with John Cena is responsible for his sudden push halt in WWE, Baron Corbin remained quite on Twitter. It was also suggested Corbin’s heat in WWE was related to comments he made on social media, as some of them might been perceived as “cyber bullying” while WWE was in the midst of a Cricket Wireless anti-bullying campaign with John Cena acting as the face of the campaign. Corbin has returned to Twitter after some time off, and he’s back to ripping fans. Corbin also responded to a fan who thinks Elias might be taking his place in WWE, and below are some of the Tweets: @WWE have a great idea! Replace #borin @BaronCorbinWWE spot with the the drifter. Much better on mic in shape and actually gets reactions — The J.O.A.T. (@DjJoelSerpico) August 26, 2017 If your ideas where good, people would ask you for them instead of you just posting them for no reason. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 26, 2017