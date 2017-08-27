Ten Year Old Boy Saves Brother From Drowning, Credits The Rock with Learning CPR, Rock Responds, NXT Stars Name Dream Opponents (Video)

The rock

(Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

10 Year Old Saves His Brother’s Life

According to The Detroit Free Press, 10 year old Jacob O’Connor, from Roseville, Michigan, saved his two-year-old brother, Dylan, thanks to remembering a scene from the movie “San Andreas’’ and his hero, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson.

The incident happened last month when Jacob found Dylan face down after the boy had wandered outside the house and fell into a pool.

Remembering what he had learned from watching Johnson, Jacob told WXYZ-TV: “I pulled him out and started giving him compressions.’’

The report prompted The Rock to post the following on Instagram:

I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero.
Jacob, I’m gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too.
I’ll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements.
Can’t wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth!

NXT Stars on Dream Opponents

The following video has been released, featuring NXT stars Roderick Strong, Oney Lorcan, Bianca Belair and more naming their dream opponents in WWE:

