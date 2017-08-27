Ten Year Old Boy Saves Brother From Drowning, Credits The Rock with Learning CPR, Rock Responds, NXT Stars Name Dream Opponents (Video)

10 Year Old Saves His Brother’s Life
According to The Detroit Free Press, 10 year old Jacob O’Connor, from Roseville, Michigan, saved his two-year-old brother, Dylan, thanks to remembering a scene from the movie “San Andreas’’ and his hero, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson.
The incident happened last month when Jacob found Dylan face down after the boy had wandered outside the house and fell into a pool.
Remembering what he had learned from watching Johnson, Jacob told WXYZ-TV: “I pulled him out and started giving him compressions.’’
The report prompted The Rock to post the following on Instagram:
NXT Stars on Dream Opponents
The following video has been released, featuring NXT stars Roderick Strong, Oney Lorcan, Bianca Belair and more naming their dream opponents in WWE:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?