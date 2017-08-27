WWE Jonesboro Live Event Results (8/26): Roman Reigns Battles Braun Strowman, John Cena vs Samoa Joe & More! (Photos)

WWE Jonesboro Live Event Results

August 26th, 2017

Jonesboro, AR

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The Raw brand travelled to Arkansas last night to put on a decent enough house show for the crowd in Jonesboro which was main evented, as always, by Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman.

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro & Sheamus to retain Raw Tag Team Championships

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain Cruiserweight Championship

Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

John Cena defeated Samoa Joe

Alicia Fox & Mickie James defeated Nia Jax & Emma

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification