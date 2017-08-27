WWE Remembers Bray Wyatt’s Great SummerSlam Entrance, Latest John Cena Training Series Episode (Videos)

WWE Remembers Bray Wyatt’s Great SummerSlam Entrance (Video)

WWE love to hype up the mysterious nature of Bray Wyatt’s persona, and they’ve continued that trend with a 360 video of his entrance at SummerSlam on their YouTube channel. The Eater of Worlds certainly generates a great reaction from the crowd, but that won’t mean much if they continue to book him so poorly.



Latest John Cena Training Series Episode (Video)

The latest edition of John Cena’s ‘Hard Nocks South Life’ has been released on The Bella Twins YouTube channel. This episode focuses on Cena doing unilateral strength training, with Mr Hustle Loyalty & Respect currently preparing for a short stint on the Raw roster.

