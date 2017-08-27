WWE Uploads Dolph Ziggler vs The Miz From No Mercy 2016 (Video), Finn Balor Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Loss

WWE Uploads Dolph Ziggler vs The Miz From No Mercy 2016 (Video) As the build-up to No Mercy continues, WWE have uploaded a match from arguably the best feud of 2016. We are, of course, referring to the Title vs Career match between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship which stole the show in Sacramento.

Finn Balor Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Loss WWE superstar Finn Balor wasn’t shy in voicing his support for fellow Irishman Conor McGregor last night, and he was quick to praise the two-weight UFC champion following his loss to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor, as most people now know, was stopped in the tenth round by Floyd who took his professional record to 50-0. He is some man…Fair play Conor! #ConorMcGregor — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 27, 2017