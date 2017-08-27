Sasha Banks Features In Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), Matt Hardy Comments On Young Bucks Rivalry Artwork (Photo)

Sasha Banks Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) Sasha Banks has been featured on the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, with the Raw Women’s Champion being portrayed brilliantly by artist Rob Schamberger. Banks is currently enjoying her fourth reign as champion following her victory over Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

Matt Hardy Comments On Young Bucks Rivalry Artwork (Photo) Matt Hardy has used Twitter to commemorate The Hardys’ legendary feud with The Young Bucks last year, with some great artwork being shown to him at Wizard World. The two teams had an epic rivalry that concluded with a ladder match at Supercard of Honor XI. An extremely talented artist brought our EPIC rivalry with The #BucksOfYouth to life in a comic at @WizardWorld. Muchas gracias, Soldier. pic.twitter.com/2niBG3j3I4 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 27, 2017