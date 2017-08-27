The Usos Continue To Call Out Rollins & Ambrose (Video), Lacey Evans and Toni Storm Hype Mae Young Classic (Videos),

The Usos Continue To Call Out Rollins & Ambrose
As previously noted, The Usos called out Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, hinting that they want to unify the titles. At a WWE Live event this past weekend in Baton Rouge, LA, Jimmy and Jey continued to call out Rollins & Ambrose, stating that although they might be the best team on Raw, the Usos are the best team period.
Lacey Evans On ‘Being a Lady’
Mae Young Classic competitor Lacey Evans was recently interviewed by WWE to hype the tournament. Evans talked about her definition of “being a lady,” serving in the military, being a mom, and more. You can view the interview below.
Toni Storm on Her Influence to Become a Wrestler
Fellow Mae Young Classic Competitor Toni Storm was also interviewed to hype the tournament. Storm spoke on how rock music influenced her career as a pro wrestler. You can view the video below.
