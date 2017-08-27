Eddie Edwards picked up a surprise win over Katsuhiko Nakajima while on tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, capturing the GHC Heavyweight Championship. The two performed before nearly 1,000 fans at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo in what was said to be an outstanding main event where two other titles had already changed hands that night. Edwards is still under contract with GFW Impact Wrestling, who has swapped talent with NOAH on several occasions since the two promotions announced their partnership earlier this year. Both Naomichi Marufuji and Taiji Ishimori worked a tag team match at the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view, and it’s expected that more NOAH talent will be brought over for November’s Bound For Glory. If Eddie manages to retain the title that long, it would be interesting to see the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion defend his brand new belt on American soil. One thing we do know is that he won’t be featured on Impact Wrestling any time soon. Edwards was a part of the first night of the recent set of TV tapings, taking part in the Gauntlet for the Gold match that has already aired. Perhaps in an intentional move not to create overlapping timelines, he did not work the remainder of the tapings that will bring GFW through to Bound For Glory.