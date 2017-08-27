Former Knockouts Champ Rosemary Injured After Lucha Underground Star “Shoots” During TripleMania Match, Releases Detailed Statement

Multiple sources have confirmed that GFW Impact Wrestling star Rosemary was injured during a controversial match at this weekend’s AAA TripleMania event. The former Knockouts Champion was involved in a four-way bout against Lucha Underground talent Sexy Star, Ayako Hamada and Lady Shani where Star retained her Reina de Reines Championship. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, some real-life bad blood between Star and Shani resulted in the two shooting on one another during the bout, which may have escalated things for everyone. The champion reportedly put Rosemary in a legitimate cross armbar submission which ended the match, and held onto the hold for an excessive amount of time after the bell. It was originally noted that the injury didn’t appear to be serious, but now Johnson is reporting that Rosemary has a dislocation and swelling around her elbow, and awaits further testing to see if more damage was done. Vampiro apparently brought Sexy Star to her in the locker room after the match to apologize, and promptly left the arena before the conclusion of TripleMania as Lady Shani was looking to continue her issues with Star backstage. Neither AAA or the former Lucha Underground Champion are known for being squeaky clean within the wrestling business. Just recently the promotion allegedly screwed Taya Valkyrie out of the Reina de Reines title by asking her fiance Johnny Mundo to bring the belt with him to a television taping at the end of June under the guise of needing to shoot updated photos. Vampiro, who is something of a public face for AAA, then announced that Valkyrie had been stripped of the title because she didn’t show up to defend. In reality, she was never booked for the show at all and had informed the powers that be well in advance that she wasn’t available to work the June tapings. Who happened to win that title? The returning Sexy Star, of course. Rosemary was originally silent about the controversy, but has taken to Twitter to issue an official statement after Sexy Star began reassuring people that the entire incident was part of an ongoing story. “Let me make this perfectly clear: if you take liberties with someone’s body when they are giving it to you and trusting you to keep them safe, you are not tough. You are an asshole. And you don’t belong in this business. “Sexy Star decided to do just that this weekend at Triplemania. And while I have remained quiet on social media until I was more calm to address the situation, I have now been informed that she is telling people that it is a work. You are all now being informed that Sexy Star is a liar. She was a liar in the locker room when she forced to apologize and instead cooked up some bullshit excuse that she “didn’t know” and she is a liar now. You know if you are torquing on someone’s arm. You know an armbar is a real and dangerous hold. “The only reason your face is not broken right now is because a little voice inside my head as I lay on the apron kept repeating, ‘Don’t go to Mexican prison…’ “However, turning to positives: the outreach from the wrestling community has been incredible. I’m overwhlemed with how much love I feel right now from friends, fans, and people I have yet to meet in this amazing business. We are a family and we protect our own. If you violate that, you are not welcome here. “I also want to thank the AAA locker room. Multiple people came up to me saying how sorry and disgusted they were. Thank you Hamada and Shani, who also had to deal with bullshit from Star during that match. Thank you Vampiro for professionally trying to calm a volatile situation, thought, as you know once the excuses started pouring out of Sexy Star’s mouth in lieu of an apology, it was over. “Thank you to the amazing GFW locker room, both present that night and not. I have so much support from everyone, and talent, crew and office have all reached out to show me that.”