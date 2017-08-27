Seth Rollins Responds to the Usos’ Challenge (Video), Paige Comments On Rosemary Injury

Seth Rollins Responds to the Usos’ Challenge As reported, Seth Rollins and The Usos have been engaging in a Twitter war regarding a possible challenge between the two pairs of tag team champions. The Usos initially tweeted Rollins, stating that they can defeat him and Ambrose to win the Raw Tag Team Championship. The Usos stated that Rollins and Ambrose may be the best tag team on Raw, but they are the best tag team in the WWE. You can view Rollins’ comment of the Usos’ challenge below. ".@WWEUsos, you know who the REAL champs are, and we're on #RAW, baby!" – @WWERollins #WWEJonesboro pic.twitter.com/KED2CRAKhh — WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2017 Paige Comments On Rosemary Injury As reported, GFW star Rosemary was legitimately injured by Lucha Underground star Sexy Star. Rosemary confirmed on Twitter that the injury is not a work, despite Sexy Star telling others that it is. Star was eventually forced to apologize backstage to Rosemary, but it did not make the situation any better. Supporting Rosemary, WWE talent Paige commented on the incident. Sending love to my girl @WeAreRosemary the whole wrestling world is behind you!! No room for bullies in this business. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 27, 2017