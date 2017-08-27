We recently reported on the controversy coming out of this weekend’s AAA TripleMania XXV event, after former GFW Knockouts Champion Rosemary suffered an injury at the hands of Sexy Star. According to numerous reports and a first-hand account from Rosemary herself, the former Lucha Underground champion went into business for herself during a four-way match, shooting on her opponents and putting her in a legitimate cross armbar submission which caused the injury.
Wrestlers across the entire industry are speaking out against this behavior, including multiple names within WWE. AAW Champion and fellow Lucha Underground talent Sami Callihan posted a lengthy response condemning Star’s actions.
Responses have been pouring in from other wrestlers including Ricochet, WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, Road Dogg (who produces Smackdown and heads the creative team), Cody Rhodes and more.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?