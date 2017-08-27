Sami Callihan Posts Lengthy Response to Rosemary/Sexy Star Controversy; Cody Rhodes, Mike Kanellis, Ricochet & More Also Respond

Mike Killam

Sami Callihan

We recently reported on the controversy coming out of this weekend’s AAA TripleMania XXV event, after former GFW Knockouts Champion Rosemary suffered an injury at the hands of Sexy Star. According to numerous reports and a first-hand account from Rosemary herself, the former Lucha Underground champion went into business for herself during a four-way match, shooting on her opponents and putting her in a legitimate cross armbar submission which caused the injury.

Wrestlers across the entire industry are speaking out against this behavior, including multiple names within WWE. AAW Champion and fellow Lucha Underground talent Sami Callihan posted a lengthy response condemning Star’s actions.

“After seeing what happened to Rosemary last night at AAA I’m outraged. Our generation needs to band together and end shit like this once and for all. We need to end the times of bullying, hazing and garbage behavior in a sports that’s predetermined. How can people take things so serious when this is a world of undead wizards, cowboys, dancing dinosaurs, and anything else our imagination can come up with. Our generation can finally change things. We can be the generation to change things for the better. We can be the generation who stand up for people’s rights. I’m sickened and disappointed at the business I love more than anything: THIS NEEDS TO END NOW.” [edited for clarity]

Responses have been pouring in from other wrestlers including Ricochet, WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, Road Dogg (who produces Smackdown and heads the creative team), Cody Rhodes and more.

