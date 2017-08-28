More Backstage News on Enzo Amore’s WWE Heat, Ronda Rousey Gets Married, WWE Posts Gallery of Greatest Bikini Photos

Ronda Rousey Gets Married

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey married her fiancée and UFC Heavyweight Travis Browne in Hawaii over the weekend.

More Backstage News on Enzo Amore’s WWE Heat

As we have been noting in the past couple weeks, WWE 205 Live star Enzo Amore has a lot backstage heat on him for various reasons, and the heat is likely what has moved him off Raw and relegated him to a role on 205 Live.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, one of the incidents included Amore being backstage at an event and bragging about his life in Los Angeles when he is not on the road with WWE. He reportedly went on to talk about all the stars he’s been hanging out with and “wouldn’t shut up” about it.

Most recently, Amore attended the Mayweather vs McGregor fight over the weekend, and posted a photo of his $10,000 ticket. He also posted numerous photos of him with celebrities at the fight.

WWE Posts Gallery of Greatest Bikini Photos

WWE has posted a new gallery of the greatest bikini photos of all-time, and you can check out a preview below: