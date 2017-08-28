As noted, undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished the title at last week’s TV tapings, offering the story line reason that she wants to pursue other opportunities in WWE, which will likely include a main roster call up.

Asuka also suffered an injury at NXT Takeover Brooklyn in her match against Ember Moon, and will be out of action for 6-8 weeks.

With the NXT Women’s Championship now being vacant, Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there has been talk in WWE of crowning the winner of the Mae Young Classic the new NXT Women’s Champion.

The finals of the tournament take place live in Las Vegas on September 12th, immediately after WWE Smackdown Live goes off the air.