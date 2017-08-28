Sami Zayn Comments On His Connection w/ Syria Al Arabiya English recently spoke with Sami Zayn about his charity initiative to bring a mobile clinic to Syria. Zayn initially was asking for $48,000 and now the charity is nearing $70,000. During the interview Sami talked about his connection to Syria and how he may not been a WWE Superstar had his parents not moved: What I think about a lot is that I’m here living my dream as a WWE wrestler. It’s something I always wanted to do. I honestly think about this all the time now—if my parents hadn’t left Syria, maybe I wouldn’t be a WWE Superstar. Maybe I’d be the one that you see on the news. Maybe that’d be my kid in the rubble, and maybe that’d be me floating on a little raft in the Mediterranean. You can read the full interview by clicking HERE Related: Sami Zayn & Nia Jax Present Award Who Is You Favorite New Character In Southpaw Regional? WWE.com has a poll running right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who if your favorite new season 2 character on Southpaw Regional Wrestling?” Here are the current results: 6 %- Porkchop Jones

Porkchop Jones 5 %- Dan Bandana

Dan Bandana 7 %- The Danger Zone

The Danger Zone 10 %- Voo and Doo (The Brothers Voodoo)

Voo and Doo (The Brothers Voodoo) 12 %- Susan

Susan 27 %- The Butchers, “Dry Rub” Doug & Frantic Frank

The Butchers, “Dry Rub” Doug & Frantic Frank 6 %- Debbie Desperado

Debbie Desperado 7 %- René Beret

René Beret 7 %- Adam Düng

Adam Düng 13 %- Nicci Lee Styxxx You can view the poll and cast your own vote by clicking HERE