Nick Hausman
Sami Zayn Comments On His Connection w/ Syria

Al Arabiya English recently spoke with Sami Zayn about his charity initiative to bring a mobile clinic to Syria.

Zayn initially was asking for $48,000 and now the charity is nearing $70,000.

During the interview Sami talked about his connection to Syria and how he may not been a WWE Superstar had his parents not moved:

What I think about a lot is that I’m here living my dream as a WWE wrestler. It’s something I always wanted to do. I honestly think about this all the time now—if my parents hadn’t left Syria, maybe I wouldn’t be a WWE Superstar. Maybe I’d be the one that you see on the news. Maybe that’d be my kid in the rubble, and maybe that’d be me floating on a little raft in the Mediterranean.

Who Is You Favorite New Character In Southpaw Regional?

WWE.com has a poll running right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who if your favorite new season 2 character on Southpaw Regional Wrestling?”

Here are the current results:

  • 6%- Porkchop Jones
  • 5%- Dan Bandana
  • 7%- The Danger Zone
  • 10%- Voo and Doo (The Brothers Voodoo)
  • 12%- Susan
  • 27%- The Butchers, “Dry Rub” Doug & Frantic Frank
  • 6%- Debbie Desperado
  • 7%- René Beret
  • 7%- Adam Düng
  • 13%- Nicci Lee Styxxx

