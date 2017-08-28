Sami Zayn Comments On His Connection w/ Syria
Al Arabiya English recently spoke with Sami Zayn about his charity initiative to bring a mobile clinic to Syria.
Zayn initially was asking for $48,000 and now the charity is nearing $70,000.
During the interview Sami talked about his connection to Syria and how he may not been a WWE Superstar had his parents not moved:
Who Is You Favorite New Character In Southpaw Regional?
WWE.com has a poll running right now asking the WWE Universe, “Who if your favorite new season 2 character on Southpaw Regional Wrestling?”
Here are the current results:
