WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview.

Tonight’s episode of RAW will be live from Memphis, TN.

Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode:

On Alexa Bliss’ rematch with Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship:

One night after Sasha Banks made Alexa Bliss tap out to the Bank Statement to become a four-time Raw Women’s Champion at SummerSlam, “The Goddess” threw down the gauntlet for a title rematch this Monday night in Memphis. Can The Boss follow up her championship triumph at The Biggest Event of the Summer by making Bliss submit for the second time in as many weeks?

On whether John Cena and Roman Reigns can exist on the same brand:

John Cena returned to Raw intending to battle Roman Reigns, but instead of going one on one with The Big Dog, the larger-than-life Superstars joined forces to defeat Intercontinental Champion The Miz & Samoa Joe in the night’s tag team main event. Even though he was The Big Dog’s partner, The Cenation Leader still felt the full impact of the Superman Punch when Reigns’ signature move missed its intended target, Samoa Joe, and instead caught the jaw of the 16-time World Champion. Will the ramifications of that seemingly inadvertent strike be felt Monday night on Raw?

