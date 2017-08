WWE Live Event Results

August 27th, 2017

Tupelo, AR

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The first match was Finn Balor vs. Curt Hawkins. They had advertised Finn vs. Bray but it didn’t happen. The match was really good and Hawkins even got in a good bit of offense. The crowd was hot for finn. Finn won with a coup de grace.

The second match was Neville vs Tozawa. Pretty decent match but neither guy got much of a crowd response. Neville won with rings of The Rings of Saturn.

The third match was a 10 man tag. Heath Slater & Rhyno & R-Truth & Kalisto & Apollo Crews vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson & Goldust & Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel. The match was pretty standard and had everyone hitting their spots. Apollo got the pin over Dallas with his reverse sit-out powerbomb. Kalisto got a loud “lucha” chant and the crowd popped for the ending as it was a surprise that Apollo got the pin.

The fourth match was Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena. It was advertised as Cena vs Joe and I was bummed Joe wasn’t even on the card at all. Cena got a huge pop. The match was controlled by bray for the most part. “Super Cena” got the win with an AA.

After the intermission, they did a tag team match with Alicia Fox and Mickie James vs. Emma and Nia Jax. None of the divas got a pop and only Nia got boos from the crowd. Nia and Emma didn’t get along. Emma accidently hit Nia while trying a forearm on Fox. Nia headbutted Emma and went for a shoulderblock into the corner on Fox. Fox moved and tagged Mickie, who hit a Thesz Press on Emma for the win.

The next match was Ambrose & Rollins vs the Hardys vs. Cesaro & Sheamus. The Hardys and Sheamus and Cesaro fought most of the match. This was the match of the night for me. Ambrose and Rollins got the win on cesaro who took a Seth high knee and Ambrose Dirty Deeds combo. Hardys had a huge pop. The others, not so much.

The main event was Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. The match was kind of short. Strowman dominated until he got DQ’d for using the ring steps. He continued the beat down until Reigns made the miraculous recovery to send him through a table with a spear.