2 Mae Young Classic Wrestlers Sign w/ WWE, Ruff Crossing Brawls w/ House Band At Viva La Rasslin (Video)

2 Mae Young Classic Wrestlers Sign w/ WWE

During one of the first episodes of The Mae Young Classic WWE announced that two of the women had already signed with the company, Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso.

Kacy Catanzaro, a star on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, 27, who was the first woman to quality for the ANW course and complete it.

Shadia Bseiso, who took part in the WWE tryouts in Dubai and is a TV personality from the United Arab Emirates with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu background. Born in Jordan, she grew up in Lebanon and is fluent in both Arabic and English.

Ruff Crossing Brawls w/ House Band At Viva La Rasslin

The latest show from Viva La Rasslin took place last night at Reggie’s in Chicago, IL. It featured live music from the band Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre.

Following TTCM’s final performance of the night they were confronted by “The Rawbone Redneck” Ruff Crossing. WrestleZone has released the following exclusive footage of their confrontation via our Facebook page:

Viva La Rasslin will return to Reggie’s on November 19th for VLR3. Follow them on Twitter (@VivaLaRasslin) to get a promo code later this week as soon as tickets for VLR3 go on sale.