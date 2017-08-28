Mr. Anderson (Kennedy) Talks Working With The Undertaker, Uniqueness Of His Wrestling School, ‘Wrestler’s Court’ and More

Mr. Anderson, formerly Mr. Kennedy in WWE, joined me on my Saturday episode of Wrestling Reality audio podcast. Here’s a list of what was discussed and when in the podcast: 2:25— Launching wrestling school and revitalizing the Minnesota professional wrestling scene. 4:00—Common flaws with wrestlers being trained today: One of the biggest things for us is only focusing on one person’s version of success. I have my version, Shawn [Daivari] has his, Nora [Molly Holly] has hers. We try to keep it fresh. We bring in guest trainers. Opened in December and have had one about every other month. This October 30th we have Sean Waltman coming in. He’s going to do two seminars. One seminar for people who have no wrestling experience. This is open to the public. We’ll have another seminar for people who have had 20-plus matches. To me that’s the key. Hitting it from all angles. Exploring from different avenues. We even brought in an improv group. We look at we do and we do a lot of improve in the ring. We’re actors. Study the craft of acting. It’s just another tool our students will have in their toolbox for when they get to WWE and someone asks them to cut a promo on an orange and they can just go. Details on how to join these seminars for less than $100 is on their official website. 8:50—Talking on the mic being very natural for him. 10:30—Story involving him and Matt Hardy working 25-minute match on SmackDown. 12:45—Working every night around the world with The Undertaker: First time I worked with Undertaker was on a house show in Oklahoma City I believe. He said we’re not going to talk in the back, I’ll see ya in the ring and just listen to me, kid. That’s the best feeling in the world when you can go out there with somebody like that when you can work off of feel and crowd emotion. He’s got so many years of experience. You get thrust into situation like that you don’t have to worry about anything except your stuff. Just sell for him and make sure you connect on everything and don’t look like an idiot. It’s really liberating. Another one of my favorite stories is we were in Manila in the Philippines, I was working Undertaker in the main event and I walked up to him out of respect and asked, “what he would like to do tonight?” He said, “well, work my leg and at some point I’ll drop you on your head.” We went out and did 30 minutes, tore the house down, it was great. 14:40—Future of The Undertaker, is he done? 17:00—Intellectual property, Kennedy to Anderson and the Broken gimmick battle with Hardy’s and Jarrett. 20:30—Stories from Wrestler’s court and locker rooms policing themselves. 23:30—Does Vince and management encourage an alpha male environment? Listen to the full half hour chat in the player below or download on iTunes, Stitcher and TuneIn. Wrestling Reality is presented by TicketKingOnline.com. Use the code LABARFAN and get 15% off.