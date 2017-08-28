Mr. Anderson (Kennedy) Talks Working With The Undertaker, Uniqueness Of His Wrestling School, ‘Wrestler’s Court’ and More

Mr. Anderson, formerly Mr. Kennedy in WWE, joined me on my Saturday episode of Wrestling Reality audio podcast. Here’s a list of what was discussed and when in the podcast:
2:25— Launching wrestling school and revitalizing the Minnesota professional wrestling scene.
4:00—Common flaws with wrestlers being trained today:
Details on how to join these seminars for less than $100 is on their official website.
8:50—Talking on the mic being very natural for him.
10:30—Story involving him and Matt Hardy working 25-minute match on SmackDown.
12:45—Working every night around the world with The Undertaker:
14:40—Future of The Undertaker, is he done?
17:00—Intellectual property, Kennedy to Anderson and the Broken gimmick battle with Hardy’s and Jarrett.
20:30—Stories from Wrestler’s court and locker rooms policing themselves.
23:30—Does Vince and management encourage an alpha male environment?
