WZ Daily 8.28.17 feat. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso: Mayweather v McGregor, Sexy Star Incident, Rumored NXT Plans, More

Nick Hausman

Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso as his co-host.

The pro wrestling news topics from over the last five days that Nick & Rich discuss include:

  • The super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor
  • Enzo spending $10k to attend the fight
  • Sexy Star intentionally injuring Rosemary at TripleMania
  • Rumored plans for the future of the WWE NXT Women’s Championship
  • Eddie Edwards capturing the GHC Heavyweight Championship
  • The Rock inspiring a 10 year old boy to perform CPR on his younger brother and saving his life

