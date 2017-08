In this third of four CSR videos, it’s all about NXT Takeover in Brooklyn with a focus on Adam Cole invading.

Juice Springsteen: I’m glad it was like that and not Adam Cole by himself and glad the hottest free agent wasn’t just sitting ringside.

Justin LaBar: I was pretty sure he wouldn’t just sit ringside. When there is a much speculation about him as there is, you have to make an impact right away on a new Champion. We talked about this with Jinder Mahal, Adam Cole is being pushed right to the top so immediately wonder the timetable of his future.