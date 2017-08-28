Figure 2 Photo: Seth Rollins Pedigrees Sami Zayn on WWE RAW!

ACBAAction FiguresEliteExtreme-SetsMBG FilmsMBG1211rawringside-collectiblessami zaynSeth RollinsSnapshotToyswalmartWrestling Figure PhotographyWrestling FiguresWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?
Our new episode of Figure 2 Photo features Seth Rollins Pedigreeing Sami Zayn on WWE RAW!
A new episode of Figure 2 Photo will be released every Monday via WrestleZone’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.
Every Friday is Figure Friday on WrestleZone! As part of it Matt Goldberg recreates a notable pro wrestling moment in high quality action figure photo form. He also provides in-depth reviews of the latest professional wrestling action figures as well as the latest wrestling action figure news!
Figure Friday: WWE Then, Now, Forever Elite Seth Rollins (Photos)
You can find more of Matt’s work by clicking HERE