My latest column on upgruv.com, a site of all things trending, looks at Braun Strowman and what WWE must do at No Mercy. Here’s an excerpt:

Brock Lesnar versus Braun Strowman is key to the evolution of WWE.

It takes a beast to make a beast.

Professional wrestling is a visual business. It’s a carnival, and big has always sold carnivals.

Big men don’t grow on trees. Even fewer big men have the capabilities of Lesnar or Strowman.

Lesnar is the most proven and decorated legitimate fighter in the modern era of professional wrestling. His NCAA wrestling and UFC accomplishments (in addition to the WWE successes) is unmatched even to those who won Olympic gold.

Strowman doesn’t have a big resume, but his raw talent is obvious. He has impressed many within the industry since breaking from The Wyatt Family to become a singles competitor.

Initially, the appeal of Strowman was his unbelievable size. But given his limited in-ring experience before debuting on WWE’s flagship program, Strowman’s challenge was adapting and adjusting at a ridiculously rapid rate. This was an incredible ask of Strowman by WWE.

Imagine being a large-sized person who hasn’t paid his so-called dues entering an office filled by colleagues who are your competition for one of the few top spots. Essentially, Strowman was that guy upon joining the RAW roster. And guys like that have failed in WWE.

Strowman’s rise to top-card performer is one of WWE’s great triumphs of this decade.

He was on his way a year ago, too. In a memorable match with Sin Cara, Strowman showcased skills that few can equal. His speedy entrance into the ring within mere seconds to catch Cara in mid-air before delivering a powerful slam was a sensation spot that showed Strowman was fare more than fe fi fo fum.