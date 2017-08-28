Current Betting Odds of a Mayweather vs McGregor Rematch, Possible MMA Fight, If McGregor Will Fight in UFC This Year and More

Following the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight this past Saturday night, Bovada has issued the following post-fight odds on a possible rematch and more. Bovada can also be followed on Twitter at @BovadaLV). “As predicted, the amount of money and bets we took on the fight well surpassed the Super Bowl and it was our biggest wagered event ever, our biggest number of players ever, and also was our biggest single event win ever. As much as a rematch could be just as big, we will currently take our win.” Kevin Bradley, SportsBook Manager, Bovada.lv Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor – Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -1200 (1/12) Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor – Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?

Yes 33/1 Will Conor McGregor Fight Nate Diaz before June 30th 2018?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7) Will Conor McGregor Fight Paulie Malignaggi in 2018?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -400 (1/4) Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?

Yes +160 (8/5)

No -200 (1/2) Prop Results from Saturday’s Fights

Will Justin Bieber walk out with Floyd Mayweather? NO

Who will be the first fighter to bleed? VOID

Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout? VOID

Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout? YES

Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather ? NO

Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight? UNDER 6.5

Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout? MAYWEATHER

Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout? MAYWEATHER

Will Either Fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight? NO

How long will it take for Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem? OVER 1:54 (ACTUAL TIME WAS 2:15)

Will The Fighters touch gloves at the start of round 1? YES

Will Conor McGregor throw an elbow in the match? NO

Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match? NO

How Many PPV buys will Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor have? OVER/UNDER 4.99 MILLION (STILL TBD)